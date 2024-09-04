Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.5 %

HON stock opened at $204.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.79. The company has a market cap of $133.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

