Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,850.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

Hubbell stock opened at $378.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $375.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $248.37 and a 1 year high of $429.61.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,861,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

