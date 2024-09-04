Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HDSN shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,937.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,280,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,108,000 after acquiring an additional 37,158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,747,000 after purchasing an additional 364,117 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,564,000. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 941,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 265,825 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Technologies stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. Hudson Technologies has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $363.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $75.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

