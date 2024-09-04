HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $281.77

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 281.77 ($3.71) and traded as low as GBX 264 ($3.47). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 264 ($3.47), with a volume of 185,328 shares traded.

HUTCHMED Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,600.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 284.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 281.77.

About HUTCHMED

(Get Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.