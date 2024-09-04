i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Stock Price Down 4.3%

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.35. 256,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 879,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts raised i-80 Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on i-80 Gold from C$4.10 to C$3.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Stock Down 4.3 %

i-80 Gold Company Profile

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$519.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.76.

(Get Free Report)

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.