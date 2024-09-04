i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Stock Price Down 4.3%

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.35. 256,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 879,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IAU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts raised i-80 Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on i-80 Gold from C$4.10 to C$3.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on i-80 Gold
i-80 Gold Stock Down 4.3 %
i-80 Gold Company Profile
i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than i-80 Gold
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.