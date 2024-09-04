i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

IIIV has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.83.

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,201.20 and a beta of 1.58. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $56.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.43 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

