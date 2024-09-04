ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $163.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -66.57 and a beta of 0.69. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $78.28 and a 52-week high of $166.46.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.64 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $1,961,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,096,771.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $1,961,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,096,771.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total value of $295,425.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,901.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,802. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 75.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 731.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

