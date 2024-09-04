IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,083 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $19,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 2.6 %

IDXX stock opened at $469.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

