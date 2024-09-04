Ignite Planners LLC Has $18.39 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,231 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.5% of Ignite Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 69,035 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,291,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 196,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $37,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,113 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 100,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in Apple by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 11,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $222.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.57 and its 200-day moving average is $196.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.30.

View Our Latest Report on AAPL

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.