Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXW) Short Interest Down 5.9% in August

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMTXW opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93. Immatics has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.14.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

