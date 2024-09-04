Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXW) Short Interest Down 5.9% in August

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Immatics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IMTXW opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93. Immatics has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.14.
About Immatics
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Immatics
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.