ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Short Interest Up 5.2% in August

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,180,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the July 31st total of 46,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.2 days. Currently, 31.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77. ImmunityBio has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ImmunityBio from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ImmunityBio by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 408.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

