Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Independence Contract Drilling Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 4.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.29.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.86 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Independence Contract Drilling
Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
