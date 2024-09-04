Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Short Interest Update

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 752,900 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 710,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Inhibrx Trading Up 9.5 %

NASDAQ INBX opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. Inhibrx has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $125.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.60) by $129.08. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inhibrx will post 87.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Inhibrx in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Inhibrx

In other news, CEO Mark Lappe acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,894,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibrx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,140,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,782,000. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 537,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 249,347 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the 1st quarter worth about $1,224,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

