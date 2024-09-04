Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) was down 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 797,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,265,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Innovative Eyewear Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69.

Innovative Eyewear Company Profile

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

Featured Stories

