Insider Selling: Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Sells 4,280 Shares of Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director Brian David Young sold 4,280 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,617.96, for a total transaction of C$6,924,875.22.

Shares of FFH opened at C$1,633.25 on Wednesday. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of C$1,070.00 and a twelve month high of C$1,640.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1,566.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$1,525.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$50.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$51.23 by C($0.36). Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of C$10.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 195.7833935 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,950.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,829.17.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

