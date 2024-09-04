Insider Selling: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Sells 17,127 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 17,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.71, for a total transaction of C$1,074,049.58.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$62.65 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of C$44.70 and a 12-month high of C$62.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84. The company has a market cap of C$65.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.28.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 4.3133803 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$57.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRP

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.