Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Short Interest Update

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the July 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 71.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.9% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.20.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 6.0 %

NYSE:IBP opened at $208.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.77 and its 200-day moving average is $227.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $106.01 and a 12 month high of $281.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.93.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 44.93%. The firm had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Further Reading

