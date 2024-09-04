Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Short Interest Update

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the July 31st total of 6,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Shares of IAS stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,150.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $129.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.31 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 0.31%. Integral Ad Science’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Integral Ad Science

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $102,112.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Tania Secor sold 4,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $44,179.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $102,112.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,980.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,993 shares of company stock worth $214,845 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, American Trust grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IAS. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Integral Ad Science

About Integral Ad Science

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.