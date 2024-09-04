Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) Stock Price Up 16.2%

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) rose 16.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 3,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 3,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Integrated Ventures Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin.

