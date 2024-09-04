Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,777 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $149,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,994,000 after buying an additional 4,251,371 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 66,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,515,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,487,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,495,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 819.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,764,000 after buying an additional 122,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.93.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total transaction of $311,899.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,323,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total transaction of $311,899.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,323,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $9,472,911. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ICE opened at $161.45 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $162.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

