International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,807,000 after buying an additional 2,874,101 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271,891 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $753,497,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,011,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,550,000 after purchasing an additional 198,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,599,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,351,000 after purchasing an additional 193,087 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

