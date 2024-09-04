International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $80,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,550,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,605,000 after buying an additional 4,662,332 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,286,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,139 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 14,668.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,139,000 after purchasing an additional 628,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

NYSE TSN opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of -36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average is $58.55. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $65.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

