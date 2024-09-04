International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $85,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,857,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 10.6% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Welltower by 88.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,072,000 after purchasing an additional 523,656 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 18,807 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,019,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,955,000 after buying an additional 72,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WELL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.58.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $122.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.80, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $122.36.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 330.86%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

