International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 73,313 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 46,469 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $1,930,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 45.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,703 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 26,735 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 47.4% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 92,869 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 29,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson purchased 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,682.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,637,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,857,182. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson acquired 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,682.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,637,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,857,182. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 331,600 shares of company stock worth $7,189,637. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEN

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 10.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.86%.

About Franklin Resources

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.