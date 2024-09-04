International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of THM stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.13 million, a P/E ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 1.19. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.80.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Tower Hill Mines
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.