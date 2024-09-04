International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of THM stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.13 million, a P/E ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 1.19. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THM. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in International Tower Hill Mines during the first quarter valued at $1,416,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 1.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 28,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.