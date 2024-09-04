Intuitive Machines’ (LUNR) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

LUNR has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.80.

Shares of Intuitive Machines stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Intuitive Machines has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $668.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.21.

In other news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Machines news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $919,671.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,463.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,050 shares of company stock worth $2,508,917 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNR. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

