Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $223,000.

BSMO opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $24.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

