Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Stake Boosted by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 160,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,498 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 170,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 53,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $385,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.