Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCQ opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.24.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.071 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

