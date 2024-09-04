Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Stock Position Raised by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,763,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PWB opened at $93.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.55. The company has a market cap of $888.08 million, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.31 and a 12 month high of $96.80.

