Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the July 31st total of 7,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays assumed coverage on Invesco in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Invesco Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco by 48.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 208,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 68,221 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Invesco by 804.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 13,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,365 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 66,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the second quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco by 179.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 328,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 210,921 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVZ opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invesco has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.33%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

