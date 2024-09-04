Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 58.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at $60,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SPHQ opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $66.66.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

