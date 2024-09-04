Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,009 put options on the company. This is an increase of 209% compared to the average volume of 974 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $277.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06. Immersion has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $13.94.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $99.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 40.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

In other news, insider William C. Martin bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,364,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,019,174.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William C. Martin purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,364,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,019,174.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Singer bought 50,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,912,867 shares in the company, valued at $16,775,843.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 66,155 shares of company stock valued at $580,675 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Immersion by 160.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Immersion during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Immersion from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

