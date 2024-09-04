Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $175.98

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $175.98 and traded as high as $224.99. Investors Title shares last traded at $222.11, with a volume of 30,184 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Investors Title Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $418.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.38 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.25%.

Investors Title Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors Title’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Institutional Trading of Investors Title

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITIC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Investors Title by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,055,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Investors Title by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Title during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

