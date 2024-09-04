IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Short Interest Up 7.3% in August

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 234,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $65.43 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $64.91 and a fifty-two week high of $111.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. IPG Photonics's revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

