IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Short Interest Up 7.3% in August

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 234,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.
Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $65.43 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $64.91 and a fifty-two week high of $111.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.01.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
Featured Articles
