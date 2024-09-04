iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.60 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $82.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

