iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 124.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 78,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 37,928 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 32,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $97.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.19. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $98.58.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.