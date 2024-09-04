iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 157,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 391,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,902,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 47,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 78,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

