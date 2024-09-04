iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA) Shares Down 2.2%

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.48 and last traded at $32.48. 321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.20.

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01.

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2603 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Company Profile

The iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (EFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies that provide infrastructure and industrials solutions to support energy efficiency and emissions mitigation, pollution reduction, or land and resource optimization.

