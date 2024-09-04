iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB – Get Free Report) fell 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.25 and last traded at $25.25. 448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF by 1,150.7% in the first quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 192,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 176,673 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (IBIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2025. The fund will terminate in October 2025.

