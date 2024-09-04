iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIE) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIE – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.76 and last traded at $25.75. Approximately 1,659 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF stock. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF accounts for 0.6% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC owned 25.54% of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (IBIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2028. The fund will terminate in October 2028.

