iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.99 and last traded at $25.98. Approximately 460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (IBIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2030. The fund will terminate in October 2030 IBIG was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

