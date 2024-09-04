iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIJ) Trading 0.3% Higher

iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.02 and last traded at $26.02. Approximately 3,177 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 3,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF stock. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIJ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 19.08% of iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF (IBIJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2033. The fund will terminate in October 2033 IBIJ was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

