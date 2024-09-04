iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (NYSEARCA:IRTR) Stock Price Down 0.4%

iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (NYSEARCA:IRTR – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.53 and last traded at $28.60. 7,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 3,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.71.
iShares LifePath Retirement ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average is $27.66.
iShares LifePath Retirement ETF Company Profile
The iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (IRTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks to provide retirement outcomes through an actively managed portfolio of equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs. IRTR was launched on Oct 17, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.
