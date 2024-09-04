iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDD) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDD – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.38 and last traded at $30.38. 16,070 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 5,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.82.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.10.
iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF Company Profile
The iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF (ITDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.
