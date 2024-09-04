iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDF) Stock Price Down 2%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.83 and last traded at $30.83. Approximately 2,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 4,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.45.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.62.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF USD (ITDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

