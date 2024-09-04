iShares LifePath Target Date 2065 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDI) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2065 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDI – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.85 and last traded at $30.85. Approximately 1,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.
iShares LifePath Target Date 2065 ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68.
About iShares LifePath Target Date 2065 ETF
The iShares LifePath Target Date 2065 ETF (ITDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.
