iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Shares Down 1.5%

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. 757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.33.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0691 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

About iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF

The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

