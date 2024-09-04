iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Holdings Decreased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56,912.3% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,580 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,742,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,067 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 320.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,638,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,020,000 after buying an additional 1,248,909 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,767,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,074,000 after buying an additional 973,742 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,661,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,285,000 after buying an additional 965,407 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

BATS EFG opened at $105.24 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.75. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.