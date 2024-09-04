iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.02. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

